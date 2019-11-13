Boston broke a record Wednesday, recording the coldest high temperature ever for Nov. 13, according to the National Weather Service.
Despite large doses of sunshine, Boston did not make it above 33 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 36 degrees set in 1874, the weather service said.
The weather service also observed the coldest high temperatures for Nov. 13 at its sites in Hartford, Providence, and Worcester.
Hartford saw a high of 32, breaking the record of 33 degrees set in 1911. Providence saw a high of 32 as well, breaking the record of 37 degrees also set in 1911. Worcester saw a high of 26, breaking the record of 32 set in 1962 and 2013.
Advertisement
[Record Cold Today] It's official, all four of our climate sites broke records today. Specifically, the coldest high temperature on record for this date. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/gtutHvqEm9— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 13, 2019
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.