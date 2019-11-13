“This is a great day for me. The day when I am officially in the race for president of the United States, something that in a million years I would have never dreamed I’d end up doing,” Warren told reporters shortly after filing. “But now I am in this fight, and I am in it all the way.”

The Cambridge resident entered the New Hampshire State House and was met by hundreds of supporters lining the hallways, chanting, “Win with Warren!”

CONCORD, N.H. — Capping off more than 11 months of campaigning for president, Senator Elizabeth Warren officially filed to place her name on the New Hampshire presidential primary ballot Wednesday.

Warren’s remarks in Concord came less than 48 hours after news reports that former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is actively considering jumping into the race.

Immediately after handing in the one-page form and $1,000 to New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, Warren was asked whether she had spoken to Patrick, whether his entry would complicate her campaign, and whether his ties to the corporate world would be a problem for him.

“No, no, and I am not here to criticize other Democrats,” Warren said, answering all three questions in rapid succession. “I am here to talk about why I am running for president.”

Should Patrick get into the contest, he would be the third Democrat from the state to try this cycle, joining Warren and US Representative Seth Moulton, who was a candidate for four months earlier this year.

Patrick faces a Friday deadline to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot if he decides to compete in the first-in-the-nation primary.

While Warren held back on Patrick, she did take subtle shots at another potential candidate, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, though she didn’t invoke his name. She said she is offending billionaires with her campaign, notably with her suggestion of a two-cent wealth tax on estates worth more than $50 million.

“When I’ve been talking about how we can make this country work better not just for those at the top, I’ve noticed that billionaires go on TV and cry,” she said. “Other billionaires encourage their billionaire buddies to jump into the race. I believe that what our elections should be about is grass roots, how you build something all across New Hampshire, all across the country.”

After placing her name on the ballot, Warren then held a five-minute rally on the State House lawn for about 100 supporters in below-freezing temperatures where she repeated her line, “We got a country that’s working for great for billionaires, even if they do cry.”

Warren, on New Year’s Eve last year, was the first major candidate to formally take steps to run for president. She was immediately hobbled by questions about electability. But in the months since, she is widely credited with building one of the best campaign teams this cycle, particularly in Iowa and New Hampshire, the pair of states that begin the presidential primary season in February.

This campaign organization, along with her branding of having a “plan for that” on a number of policy areas, has vaulted her into the top tier of candidates.

Polls in the fall have consistently found Warren to be either leading or within the margin of error in a number of national and early state polls. Indeed, recent early state polls have found a four-way tie: Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

After her event at the State House, Warren was scheduled to visit a child care center and hold a private town hall meeting with members of the union representing state workers.

