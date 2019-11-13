A fatal motor vehicle crash occurred Wednesday night in Fairhaven, a police spokesman said in a statement.
Fairhaven Police responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 475 Bridge St. around 5 p.m., the statement said.
“At this time, the scene is very active and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,” the statement said.
The Bristol district attorney’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.
No further information was available.
