Igor Dvorskiy, 53, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in US District Court in Boston for helping to pad students’ SAT and ACT exam scores in exchange for bribes, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Leling’s office and legal filings.

The former director of a West Hollywood private school pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal that outraged the public, ensnared the rich and famous and sparked heated debates about class privilege in higher education.

He’s one of 52 defendants charged in the scheme, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT and ACT scores. Singer’s admitted to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

The testing part of the scheme is where Dvorskiy, who also served as a standardized test administrator, came in.

Dvorskiy and another defendant, Niki Williams, “accepted bribes of as much as $10,000 per test in order to facilitate the cheating scheme,” Lelling’s office said in March. “Specifically, Williams and Dvorskiy allowed a third individual, typically [Mark] Riddell, to take the exams in place of the students, to give the students the correct answers during the exams, or to correct the students’ answers after they completed the exams.”

Williams is also charged with racketeering conspiracy; her case is pending. Riddell pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, and to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He awaits sentencing.

More than two-dozen defendants have now pleaded guilty in connection with the case, including Hollywood star Felicity Huffman, who recently completed her 14-day prison sentence early for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Dvorskiy, meanwhile, stands ready to help the feds if they need an assist with the cases that remain pending.

He’s reached a cooperation agreement with prosecutors that requires him to “testify truthfully and completely before any grand jury, and at any hearing and trial” related to the scam, court papers show.

A plea agreement filed in Dvorskiy’s case said he faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, but the feds will recommend “incarceration at the low end” of federal guidelines once he pleads guilty.

Dvorskiy will not challenge any prison term of 30 months or less, and prosecutors won’t appeal any prison sentence of at least two years, according to the deal.

Prosecutors are also seeking a forfeiture order making Dvorskiy cough up $149,540, which is “equal to the amount of proceeds the defendant derived from the offense,” the deal said.

