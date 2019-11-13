MacCormack’s attorney, John Hayes, said that the jury in the case received special instructions for deadlocked juries Wednesday morning. The jury had previously reported being deadlocked Tuesday afternoon, he said in an e-mail.

Authorities allege Andrew MacCormack, 31, murdered his wife, Vanessa MacCormack, a 30-year-old beloved Lynn elementary school teacher, in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

After reportedly being deadlocked earlier this week, a jury on Wednesday continued to deliberate in the first-degree murder case where prosecutors allege a Revere man killed his wife, a defense attorney said.

Hayes said that the jury, after receiving the instructions , then deliberated all day did not report “being deadlocked at any point.”

“They will return to continue deliberating” on Thursday morning, said Hayes. “If the jury does report that they are deadlocked, then the court will probably declare a mistrial according to binding legal precedent that does not allow the court to hold the jury if they report being deadlocked a second time, unless the jury consents.”

Asked if a mistrial was a concern in the case, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office on Wednesday would only say “The jury is still deliberating.”

MacCormack has a prior domestic violence arrest on his record stemming from a 2011 incident with another woman.

Authorities have said areas in the MacCormacks’ home were scrubbed clean with bleach after the killing, and that Vanessa MacCormack’s body showed signs of a chemical burn consistent with bleach.

Police noted during an interview of Andrew MacCormack after the killing that he had a rash, which he blamed on a new laundry detergent, officials have said. Police who searched the house found no sign of any bleach containers, and a kitchen knife was missing, according to prosecutors.

In addition, prosecutors allege, blood traces were found in Andrew MacCormack’s SUV, and there was no sign of forced entry in the couple’s home. They were the parents of a year-old daughter.

Prosecutors have also alleged that Andrew MacCormack was blowing cash on drugs around the time of the murder and, shortly before the killing, contacted an escort to set up a date.

Three weeks before the slaying, prosecutors said, Vanessa MacCormack told her husband via text that he had ruined their daughter’s life “because she won’t have her parents together” and that she was planning to put their house up for sale and “look into divorce lawyers.”

Andrew MacCormack allegedly replied, “U r crazy I’m not signing anything.”

Days before the murder, prosecutors wrote, Vanessa MacCormack texted her husband, “We are in financial panic. You can’t even pay bills. You shovel off money to the druggies.”

Lawyers for MacCormack have maintained that investigators should have looked into a now-deceased former boyfriend of the victim’s sister as a possible suspect.

Travis Andersen of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.