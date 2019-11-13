A 75-year old man died after he slipped and drowned during a fishing trip near the Taunton River Tuesday morning, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

Luke Walker of Dorchester was fishing with a friend around 11:30 a.m. in an “area commonly known as the ‘Clay Ponds’ ” behind the Taunton Public Works Department building at 90 Ingell St., the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Walker’s friend called police after Walker fell in the water.

“When police and first responders arrived on scene, they located the surviving friend in the water holding the victim’s head above the water line. The group of first responders and the victim’s friend were able to hoist the victim back onto shore, where he was given CPR,” the statement said.