After reportedly being deadlocked earlier this week, a jury on Wednesday continued to deliberate in the first-degree murder case where Suffolk prosecutors allege a Revere man killed his wife, a defense attorney said. Authorities allege Andrew MacCormack, 31, murdered his wife, Vanessa MacCormack, a 30-year-old beloved Lynn elementary school teacher, in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty. MacCormack’s attorney, John Hayes, said that the jury received special instructions for deadlocked juries Wednesday morning. The jury deliberated all day did not report “being deadlocked at any point,” Hayes said in an e-mail. Deliberations are scheduled to resume Thursday, he said. Asked if a mistrial was a concern in the case, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office on Wednesday would only say “The jury is still deliberating.”

Boston

House OK’s flavored tobacco ban, vape tax

House lawmakers have approved a bill that would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products while also imposing a new 75% excise tax on nicotine vaping products. The ban would apply to menthol cigarettes — a decision that has rankled some convenience store owners. Under the proposal, commercial health insurers and MassHealth would also be required to cover tobacco cessation counseling and all nicotine replacement therapies. Generic versions would be offered without cost-sharing to the consumer. Supporters of the bill say their goal is to protect young people from the harmful effects of tobacco. Anti-smoking activists were quick to praise lawmakers for approving the bill, which passed Wednesday on a 126-31 vote. In Massachusetts, 9,300 adults die annually from smoking. The bill now heads to the Senate. (AP)

West Newbury

Teen arrested for making online threats

A 15-year-old boy is facing felony charges for allegedly using social media platforms to make threatening statements against Pentucket Regional High School, police and school officials said in a statement. The boy is a sophomore at the school, which serves Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury. On Tuesday evening, numerous students and families in Merrimac and West Newbury contacted police “with information about new posts, allegedly made by the suspect, in which he makes threats to commit a violent act at the school,” officials said in a statement. Police did not find any weapons when the boy was arrested Wednesday, officials said. He was set to be arraigned in Newburyport Juvenile Court on a charge of threatening to use dangerous items to disrupt a school, public building, or transport, officials said.