Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito (right) and fire officials saluted as Menard’s body passed by en route to the medical examiner's office in Boston. NBC 10 Boston
Menard.Worcester Fire Department
Worcester firefighters helped escort and place Menard’s body in a waiting hearse, and then they saluted as the body passed by on the way to a Worcester funeral home.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Worcester police and Massachusetts State Police waited for Menard’s body to be placed in a hearse.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Worcester police officers stood at attention.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Flowers rested on a fire truck as firefighters lined the route for the funeral procession.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Firefighters made their way outside for the funeral procession.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
People embraced after the funeral procession.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
People embraced after the funeral procession.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Three other firefighters were injured battling the four-alarm fire early Wednesday.Boston 25 News
A woman carried flowers to the Worcester Fire Department to place at a makeshift memorial to Menard.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Two firefighters saluted at Grove Street Fire Station after putting the flag at half staff.Christine Peterson/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP
Tom Bull, Worcester Fire Department captain of fire prevention & investigations, investigated the scene.Christine Peterson/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP
A police officer stood at the scene.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff