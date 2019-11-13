Bradley said he knew the station, built in 1910, had been at the end of its life for a long time. A new building to replace Station 7 is under construction and is scheduled to open in June just down the street at 15 Hedge Road, he said.

Since large chunks of concrete fell from the garage floor into the basement at Station 7 last Wednesday, fire crews have been working out of Kingston’s fire station 2, located just over the town line, Fire Chief Ed Bradley said.

Problems at fire stations in the town of Plymouth have forced Station 7 to relocate temporarily to a station in neighboring Kingston, and firefighters assigned to headquarters to live out of trailer, officials said.

Advertisement

Plymouth Fire Local 1768, the union representing the town’s firefighters, said in a Facebook post that “ . . . a structural engineer deemed the flooring incapable of bering the weight required to keep the apparatus in the station.”

The union also said the relocation of Station 7 to Kingston “will undoubtedly lead to longer response times,” posing a safety risk to both the public and firefighters.

But Bradley said service hasn’t been impacted yet because he has redrawn the response areas to accommodate for the disruption.

The problems at the station in North Plymouth came less than a month after the living area of fire headquarters was deemed uninhabitable by the Plymouth health department.

On Oct. 14, Plymouth firefighters were evacuated from their headquarters on Sandwich Street after a roof repair project caused unknown debris to rain down onto the second floor, officials said.

Plymouth Public Health Director Karen Keane said she deemed the living quarters of the building to be uninhabitable because of the age of the building and not knowing what was in the debris or if it was dangerous.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday, the department was still awaiting test results to identify what was in the debris, Keane said.

However, the garage apparatus where the engine is housed and the radio and communications room on the first floor are okay for people to be in, Bradley said. The crew is living in a trailer on the station’s lawn until they can move back into the living quarters, he said.

Bradley said that the structural problems at the two stations aren’t isolated cases. He is worried about two other fire stations in Plymouth that he said are in dire need of repairs to address leaky roofs and mold in the walls.

“It’s probably not very uncommon to find in Massachusetts that the police and fire stations are the most neglected municipal buildings around,” he said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.