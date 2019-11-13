Firefighters arrived shortly after 1 a.m. and immediately struck a second alarm around 1:06 a.m. and some 12 minutes later., command orders water to be sprayed on the third floor. Shortly after, flames are spotted on the third floor stairwell.

The transmissions, which were recorded by Broadcastify.com, last about 80 minutes between their arrival and the time when the commanding officer on the scene ordered all of the firefighters out of the building as a safety precaution.

Radio transmissions between Worcester firefighters at the scene of a deadly house fire on Stockholm Road show how a response to a routine fire turned into a tragic blaze that killed a firefighter .

And then, around 1:29 a.m., a firefighter makes the call colleagues dread to hear.

“Mayday! Mayday! Mayday,’’ he shouts into his radio. “Very hot up here.”

The firefighter’s next words cannot be clearly heard, but his fellow firefighters race to reach him and any others who might be with him.

“Get to a window! Let us know where you are,’’ a commander orders.

“We’re not going through on the delta side on the porch,’’ the endangered firefighter said. “Heavy fire.”

“Get to a window!” the commander said. “We have Ladder Three on the bravo side.’’

At 1:35 a.m., the firefighter who made the mayday call speaks again.

“Chief, we’re on the third floor at the top of the stairs. We got heavy fire.”

“Be safe,’’ he is told. “Do what you can. We got a ladder there to the front east side and the bravo side third floor.”

The firefighter responds moments later.

“Firefighter fell out the back of the building and he’s on the ground . . . second floor fully involved.”

At 1:37 a.m., firefighters report that a hose has been “burnt” by the intense heat and five minutes later, a firefighter reports on conditions they are facing inside the burning building.

“We got fire behind us in the stairway on the second floor,’’ he said. “We’re up above it. Really hot there.”

“You’re on the second floor?”

“Negative. Negative. We’re in the stairwell on the third floor. It went by us,’’ the firefighter said. “The fire we’re trapped in front of it . . . First floor is burnt. It’s all coming up behind us.”

“Crew members of Engine Six are out of the building but lieutenant still up in the building with the rescue,’’ a commander reports.

At 1:51 a.m., firefighter report, “we’re still missing one member.”

Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, 39, died in the blaze.

Firefighters continued to pour water on the building and search for a way to locate their missing colleague as well as finally bringing the fire under control. And after 2 a.m., all firefighters are ordered out of the building.

“We have a burnt line,’’ a commander can be heard saying. “Get out of the building . . . Be advised we lost all control . . . All members should be out of the building, correct? Nobody should be in the building.’’

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.