“Four came in on the high tide last night just before midnight and were brought in [to the care center] this morning. Six more came in at the noon high tide and are on their way,” said Tony LaCasse, an aquarium spokesman.

The 10 juvenile Kemp’s ridley turtles will be treated at the aquarium’s animal care center in Quincy, the aquarium said in a statement. The turtles were rescued by Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

Ten stranded sea turtles were rescued from beaches in Wellfleet and Eastham Tuesday and Wednesday after they got lost trying to swim away from the frigid Cape Cod beaches, the New England Aquarium said.

The rescued turtles are joining the three that were rescued from Cape Cod last weekend and taken to the animal care center, the aquarium said. The turtles are expected to spend several months at the facility.

“The sea turtles with body temperatures in the high 40’s will be slowly rewarmed over several days. They will also be treated for other life-threatening medical conditions, such as pneumonia, severe dehydration and a variety of infections. These turtles are not only very cold but also very ill,” the statement said.

Kemp’s ridley turtles are the world’s most endangered turtle species, the aquarium said.

The turtles typically get stranded on Cape Cod in early November when temperatures drop, the aquarium said. Turtles become hypothermic and inactive and “if they are lucky, they get washed ashore.”

“These young sea turtles visit southern New England waters each summer to feed on crabs. Many of those that get on the north side of Cape Cod are unable to figure out how to navigate out of Cape Cod Bay in the autumn,” the statement said. “Hundreds of sea turtles are likely to strand over the next six weeks.”

Globe Correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.