The Democratic House is investigating whether Trump abused his power by asking Ukrainian officials for investigations to damage his political opponent Democratic candidate Joe Biden, while withholding US military aid from the country, which is fighting incursions by its neighbor Russia.

America and the rest of the world are getting a chance to see and hear for themselves for the first time about President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine and consider whether they are, in fact, impeachable offenses.

The impeachment investigation burst into the open Wednesday morning, as the first of a series of public hearings began in Congress.

Here’s what you’ve missed so far this morning:

Advertisement

Schiff says the facts are not seriously contested

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, in his opening statement, outlined the case being developed by Democrats. The facts in the case are not “seriously contested,” he said.

He said the question at the core of the impeachment inquiry was whether the president used his office to pressure Ukraine officials for personal political gain.

“The matter is as simple and as terrible as that,” Schiff said. “Our answer to these questions will affect not only the future of this presidency but the future of the presidency itself, and what kind of conduct or misconduct the American people may come to expect from their commander in chief.”

Nunes launches a wide-ranging attack

US Representative Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the committee, didn’t attack any of the specifics of the Democrat’s case but lambasted the probe, calling it a “scorched earth” effort to take down the president after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump’s campaign ties to Russia, which meddled in the 2016 election, failed to spark impeachment proceedings.

“We’re supposed to take these people at face value when they trot out new allegations?” said Nunes, a fervent Trump ally. He derided what he called the ‘‘cult-like atmosphere in the basement of the Capitol” where investigators have been interviewing witnesses behind closed doors for weeks. Transcripts of those interviews have been released.

Advertisement

Nunes called the Ukraine matter a “low rent” sequel to the Mueller probe. “Democrats are advancing their impeachment sham,” he said.

He lashed out not only at Democrats, but at the “corrupt media and partisan bureaucrats.” He also raised a debunked conspiracy theory that the Ukrainians, not the Russians, meddled in the 2016 election.

Taylor makes news

William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, whose testimony behind closed doors had already made headlines, reiterated his startling story of how he discovered that Trump was pressuring Ukraine, apparently working through a “highly irregular channel” different from the normal diplomatic channels.

The gray-haired former infantry office also brought forward new evidence that appeared to bring President Trump closer to the scandal.

Taylor said that on July 26, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland spoke with Trump at a restaurant in the presence of a member of Taylor’s staff. That was a day after Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the heart of the probe.

The member of Taylor’s staff could hear Trump on the phone, “asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations,’” Taylor said. “Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.”

When Trump referred to “investigations,” that was understood to refer to a Ukrainian probe of the 2016 election and of the company whose board included Joe Biden’s son, Taylor said.

Advertisement

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine,” Taylor said. “Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which [Trump lawyer Rudy] Giuliani was pressing for.”

Regarding Sondland’s statement that Trump cared more about the investigation of Biden, Schiff asked whether that meant “he cares more about that than he does about Ukraine?”

“Yes, sir,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he didn’t know about his staff member hearing the phone call when he first testified behind closed doors on Oct. 22.

Explanations of why Ukraine is important to the US

Taylor, a gray-haired infantry officer, spent time explaining the importance of the withheld security assistance to Ukrainian and US national security.

Taylor told Schiff, “The Russians are violating all of the rules, treaties, understandings, that they committed to that actually kept the peace in Europe for nearly 70 years.”

“Until they invaded Ukraine in 2014, they had abided by sovereignty of nations, inviolability of borders. That order that kept the peace in Europe and allowed for prosperity, as well as peace in Europe, was violated by the Russians,” he said.

“And if we don’t push back on those violations, then that will continue, and that, Mr. Chairman affects us, it affects the world that we live in, that our children will grow up in, and our grndchildren,” he said.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, who also testified at the hearing, also spoke about the importance of US support of Ukraine.

Advertisement

He said a Europe “truly whole, free, and at peace” would not be possible “without a Ukraine whole, free, and at peace.”

Kent, a career diplomat, did not go into much detail about the issues central to the impeachment inquiry — Trump’s pressuring of the Ukraine government to investigate Democrats and the Bidens — but he voiced his concerns with them.

“I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country,” he said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.