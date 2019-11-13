Spotted on the lawn in front of the MIT dome: new “Mini Cheetah” robots from the MIT Biomimetic Robotics Lab.
In a video posted by the lab on Nov. 9, nine of the new robots are shown running, doing backflips, and playing soccer.
At one point, the robots appear to play a game of “Simon Says,” mimicking the movements of one robot leader.
The 20-pound robots are minature versions of the full-sized robot, which weighs about 90 pounds and has a motor that produces as much torque as a small car. Associate professor of mechanical engineering Sangbae Kim developed the “Mini Cheetah” robot with his team because he felt the full-sized robot was too dangerous to let out of the lab.
In February when the robots were introduced, Kim told the Globe the purpose of the project was to figure out the full range of the robot’s abilities, which are meant to mimic the abilities of humans and animals.
