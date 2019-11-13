Wellesley firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a garage attached to a home Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. at 64 Washburn Ave., Wellesley police Lieutenant Marie Cleary said.

Police tweeted that they responded to assist the Fire Department and said the fire was under control at 4:09 p.m. The tweet included a video of firefighters spraying water on flames and smoke coming from a garage attached to a home.