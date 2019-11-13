But the fate of another captive in the region remains unknown. Paul E. Overby Jr., a 76-year-old author from western Massachusetts was abducted in May 2014 in eastern Khost Province as he sought to interview the head of a Taliban faction, the Haqqani network. Before he disappeared, he suggested that he was planning to cross into Pakistan, according to the FBI.

Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan said Tuesday they had agreed to free American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks in a prisoner exchange with the Afghan government. The two professors at American University of Afghanistan were captured in Kabul in 2016.

While the Taliban militants released two videos showing the professors begging for their lives, they have released no images of Overby. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Overby is believed to be dead.

Overby’s wife, June Larson, who lives in Goshen, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. In a 2017 interview, she said her husband had traveled to Afghanistan to write about the country and the continuing war. She told The News International in Islamabad that he had health problems that required medical attention.

Larson told The News International in Islamabad said that her husband cared deeply about Afghanistan and had studied the Koran. In the late 1980s, he had fought alongside Afghans fighting against invading Soviet forces, she said.

The FBI offered a $1 million reward for information about Overby and King. The State Department did not respond to a question about Overby’s kidnapping.

The expected release of King and Weeks is a major step in the Taliban’s efforts to restart peace talks with the United States. In September, President Trump announced he was canceling negotiations with the Taliban leadership after a US service member was killed in a suicide attack in Kabul.

Insurgent fighters have been battling international and Afghan government forces since they were toppled in 2001 after their government sheltered 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Information from wire services, NBC News, and The New Yorker was used in this report. Roy Greene can be reached at Roy.Greene@Globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @roy.greene.