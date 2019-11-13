Desrosiers said she wasn’t aware of the fire until she called 911 to report the noise, and a dispatcher told her what happened.

“They came out of the house screaming, that’s what caught our attention,” said Kathy Desrosiers, who lives across the street from the residence on Stockholm Street in Worcester that caught fire.

A woman who helped residents affected by Wednesday’s predawn blaze that killed Worcester fire Lieutenant Jason Menard described a harrowing scene as flames tore through her neighbors’ home.

“I looked back and saw flames coming out of the window,” she said. “I woke my husband up and said, ‘Scott, we’ve got to do something.’ ”

Desrosiers said she spotted a woman covered in soot sitting on the side of the road with her baby in the frigid weather, along with several other displaced residents, none of whom had shoes or socks.

“They were all very distressed,” Desrosiers said. “They didn’t know where to turn. We just ran out and grabbed her and said, ‘Please come in my home. Come in my home, get out of the cold please.’ ”

Soon after, Desrosiers said, about 10 of her displaced neighbors were sitting in her living room, including two infants and a young boy, as she and her husband provided them with clothing, blankets, and tea and coffee.

“They watched their home burn,” Desrosiers said.

At one point, she said, paramedics checked out a woman and her infant, who were both taken to the hospital.

“They could tell she had smoke inhalation, the baby as well,” Desrosiers said.

She also lamented the death of Menard, who fire officials said helped others escape the fire before it overcame him.

“God bless him,” she said. “God bless that man. He’s a hero.”

