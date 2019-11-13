Officials said the fallen firefighter was leading his crew inside the three-family residence on Stockholm Street searching for a baby and other residents they had been told were trapped on the third floor.

The death of Lieutenant Jason Menard comes as the city prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the Cold Storage warehouse fire that cost six firefighters their lives.

One Worcester firefighter was killed and three others injured while battling a four-alarm fire inside a three-family home early Wednesday as he and colleagues searched for a baby who had been reported trapped on the third floor.

The child apparently was not there but the rescue effort put Menard and his team in danger as the flames intensified. Officials said Menard guided his men to safety but was unable to escape the flames himself.

Menard leaves his wife and three children, officials said.

One of the injured firefighters remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The two others were treated and released.

About 15 people are displaced by the fire, which gutted the building.

The major fire comes as the city nears the 20th anniversary of the Cold Storage warehouse fire on Dec. 3, 1999 that claimed the lives of six Worcester firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Worcester fire department, State Fire Marshal’s office and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

