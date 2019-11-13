Menard attended Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, according to his Facebook page.

A review of Menard’s social media presence shows he and his family were proud of his service and keenly aware of the dangers he and his colleagues faced on a daily basis.

Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, who died heroically early Wednesday while battling a 4-alarm blaze in the city, leaves a wife and three children. They had planned to go on a Disney trip Wednesday when tragedy struck.

He had posted a profile photo in August of he and his wife, Tina, smiling together, prompting one relative to comment, “awesome couple and wonderful parents.”

Last year, Menard and his spouse had a touching, humorous exchange on Facebook after he posted a photo from his promotion ceremony that depicted the couple and their son as Menard’s badge was pinned to his uniform.

“Can hardly tell how nervous I was,” Tina Menard wrote.

Lieutenant Jason Menard. Worcester Fire Department

Her husband replied, “Yeah I [thought] Josh was gonna stab me with my badge and I’d be bleeding at my promotion ceremony. Glad everything worked out favorably and no gauze was needed.”

“[W]ell we had a couple of close calls during practice,” Tina Menard wrote.

Cheryl Pike Kelly, Jason Menard’s mother, also commented on the photo.

“Such a special moment and well deserved for all of your hard work, perseverance, sacrifice and a wife and family to stand by you so you could reach your goal,” Kelly wrote. “SO proud is an understatement.... great job, LT!”

And on Dec. 8 of last year, Jason Menard posted a tribute marking the seventh anniversary of the line-of-duty death of Worcester Firefighter Jon Davies.

Previously, Kelly had commented on another photo Menard posted of himself on the job.

“LOVE this picture of my firefighter son SO much!!!,” Kelly wrote. “Stay safe and God be with you always!”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.