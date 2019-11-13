The fire broke out at a pet supply store at 1102 Pleasant St. just after 10 a.m. Two workers were inside the shop when the fire broke out but got out safely, officials said.

WORCESTER — Hours after a four-alarm fire claimed the life of one of their own Wednesday morning, Worcester firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a commercial building near Tatnuck Square, officials said.

Some of the firefighters on Pleasant Street had also responded to the Stockholm Street blaze where Lieutenant Jason Menard was killed, and were still out in the cold later Wednesday.

“They came in to work overtime last night and were here all morning,” Deputy Fire Chief Andrew White said as firefighters packed up their trucks. “It’s the nature of our business. It’s what we do.”

Auburn fire posted on Facebook at around 11:30 a.m. that an Auburn crew was going to Worcester’s Park Avenue fire station to cover the department as it fought the three-alarm fire.

Menard, 39, died Wednesday morning while searching for a baby that was reportedly trapped on the third floor of the three-family home that caught fire around 1 a.m., the Worcester Fire Department said.

Three other firefighters were injured in the fire. One is in serious but stable condition, and two others have been treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released, the department said.

One resident, a woman, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

