A car struck a juvenile and a horse riding down a street in East Bridgewater Wednesday night, East Bridgewater police said.

Two juveniles were riding two horses when one horse and rider were struck around 5:07 p.m. at 341 Belmont St., East Bridgewater police said in a statement.

“One horse and its rider were side-swiped by a vehicle, believed to be a light-colored 2009-2012 Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner. The passenger side mirror struck the right front shoulder of the horse and the rider’s leg. The driver allegedly stopped and looked at the damage to their vehicle before driving away,” the statement said.