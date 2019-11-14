The 63-year-old Democrat will kick off his campaign in New Hampshire and said he’s plunging into the crammed field “clear-eyed,” less than a year after he first considered, but decided against, running. He begins roughly 80 days before the official starting gun of the Democratic primary race, the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, and less than four months until ballots are cast in more than a dozen states on Super Tuesday.

“I don’t think that we need to, or ought to, trade unity for dealing with big, entrenched serious problems,” Patrick said in a Globe interview Wednesday night. “I think we have to set a tone that says we don’t have to agree on everything to work together on anything.”

Deval Patrick, who rose from childhood poverty on Chicago’s South Side to the upper echelons of corporate and government power, will launch a late-stage bid for the White House Thursday, emphasizing themes of hope and unification that lifted him to two terms as Massachusetts governor.

“I recognize running for president is a Hail Mary under any circumstances. This is a Hail Mary from two stadiums over,” Patrick quipped.

Advertisement

But he also views the electorate as far from settled, and pointing to his record as a twice-elected state chief executive, believes he can offer broad appeal to a divided country.

His entrance comes at a time in the race when some party elites are worried about the shakiness of former vice president Joe Biden, the early front-runner, and concern that his liberal rivals, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, lean too far to the left to beat President Trump.

“If I felt like the voters had settled or folks had made up their minds or that there wasn’t a way to put together the resources in terms of talent and money at this stage, I wouldn’t do it,” Patrick said. “It’s been daunting all along about how you break through in a field this big and this talented without being a celebrity or being sensational.

Advertisement

“I’m neither of those things,” he said. “But I feel I have something to offer.”

Amid calls to Democrats and supporters to tell them of his plans, Patrick said he also spoke Wednesday with former president Obama, a close friend whom he has repeatedly spoken with in recent years — including last year, amid his initial consideration of a run.

Obama has offered advice, Patrick said, but he indicated he’s not expecting Obama to offer a public endorsement in the race. “The president, like me, is a friend to a lot of people in this incredible field,” he said.

Patrick will begin his campaign Thursday morning in Concord, N.H., where he’ll file paperwork placing his name on the state primary ballot, and his campaign plans to release a video, shot Wednesday, announcing his candidacy.

After New Hampshire, he plans to head to California and then three early-voting states, Nevada, Iowa and South Carolina.

The strategy is different than the one former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly laid out for his own late-stage campaign, in which he’s expected to focus primarily on states such as California that vote on Super Tuesday in March and beyond.

“I am running this campaign to be about everyone, everywhere,” Patrick said.

But he also faces long odds. He is starting with no reserve of campaign funds and a still-forming infrastructure. He’s turned to Abe Rakov, a longtime aide to former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander, to be his campaign manager after Rakov worked on Beto O’Rourke’s now-defunct presidential bid.

Advertisement

Beyond Friday’s cutoff to file paperwork in New Hampshire, Patrick has already missed filing deadlines in Alabama and Arkansas, underscoring the perils of leaping into the race at this point. But he argued that many voters have yet to fully tune into the campaign and have been more “focused on the misdeeds of the incumbent.”

Patrick, Massachusetts’ first black governor, had considered running last year before ultimately deciding against it, citing the “cruelty of our elections process.” He told WBUR last year that his wife, Diane, had also recently been diagnosed with stage 1 uterine cancer and had undergone surgery before Thanksgiving.

He said Wednesday she’s now healthy and cancer-free, and the ambition that first helped drive him to consider a campaign never left.

“I wanted to run from the start,” Patrick said.

Patrick said he resigned from Bain Capital, the private equity firm where he has worked since leaving the governor’s office in 2015, effective Wednesday. He had also worked as a pundit for CBS News, providing commentary about the Democratic primary. “The network will be discontinuing that relationship,” CBS tweeted late Wednesday.

Once the head of the civil rights division of the Justice Department under President Clinton, Patrick has also worked for corporate giants, including Texaco and Coca-Cola.

Advertisement

In the campaign, he’s likely to emphasize his eight years on Beacon Hill between 2007 and 2015, where he helped guide the state through the Great Recession — during which signed into law $1 billion in tax increases while juggling deep budget cuts — and have it maintain its standing as a national leader in health coverage, K-12 education, and energy efficiency.

But he also maintained a rocky relationship with the Democrat-led Legislature, and the final years of his second term were pocked by severe management failures, notably the deaths of children in the state’s child welfare system.

At Bain Capital, Patrick started a new line of business, directing investments in companies that produce profits but also have a positive impact on social problems. News that he was considering a run had already sparked criticism from liberal critics about his ties to the company, which Democrats painted as a “vulture capital” firm amid former Massachusetts governor and Bain Capital co-founder Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Patrick, a co-chair of Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, said he “didn’t support that line of attack then and I don’t now.”

“I have worked in business, I’ve worked in government, and I’ve worked in not-for-profit,” he said. “There’s not one job I’ve taken where I thought I had to leave my conscience at the door.”

He also expressed confidence that his message of unity would find appeal in an increasingly pugilistic political environment.

“I think the anger that people are feeling is righteous. I think the anger people are feeling is also familiar,” he said, adding that what those in “Appalachia or rural Alabama” have similar concerns and anxieties as those in Chicago or Roxbury.

Advertisement

“I think the solutions themselves are an opportunity to unify the country,” he said. “That’s what the campaign is going to be about — not me, but us.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com