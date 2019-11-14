The committee recommended he be removed as the Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Public Service, a post that includes a $16,000 annual stipend.

The Senate Committee on Ethics found that Senator Michael D. Brady, a Democrat, violated a rule that prohibited a member using or trying to use “improper means to influence an agency, board, authority, commission of the Commonwealth,” according to a report released Thursday.

A state senator from Brockton was stripped of a chairmanship Thursday night following an ethics investigation of his behavior during an arrest for drunken driving in Weymouth last year.

The full state Senate voted to adopt the recommendations of the ethics committee Thursday night, according to Senate President Karen E. Spilka’s office.

“The process undertaken by this committee has been difficult but necessary,” said Spilka in a statement.

A message left with Brady after the Senate vote was not immediately returned Thursday night.

Brady, who previously served as a state representative, was elected to the Senate in 2015, according to his State House biography.

Weymouth police pulled his car over in the early morning hours of March 24, 2018. Police said he was unsteady on his feet, he slurred his words, and his breath smelled of alcohol.

According to the committee’s report, during the traffic stop that led to his arrest, a police officer had asked where Brady was coming from and he replied a work event. Brady acknowledged he had been drinking, according to a police narrative cited in the committee’s report.

The senator also acknowledged handing the officer a State House identification card during the stop. He told the committee “he was nervous and fumbling around in his glove compartment for his registration” and that he was having trouble reaching his driver’s license in his wallet, which was in his back pocket.

“Because his State House identification card was easier to reach in his jacket pocket, he presented it first,” the committee said in its report.

The officer said that Brady told him during the stop that he was a state senator, something that Brady did not remember saying but he also did not dispute that detail, according to the committee’s report.

When the committee asked whether Brady offered his State House ID in an attempt to influence field sobriety tests, Brady replied, “I don’t know,” according to the committee’s report.

The committee, according to its report, pressed Brady on his claim that he had been coming from a work event when he was stopped. Brady told the committee the event was a community celebration held in Brockton on the afternoon of March 24.

His account of what happened next becomes less clear, according to the committee.

Brady said he drove to Boston to pick someone up from Logan Airport and that he tried to park in the North End but couldn’t find parking. He needed to use a restroom, so he drove to the State House and used facilities there, according to the committee’s report.

He then stopped at somewhere nearby — he did not say where — and did shots of whiskey with “young people,” according to authorities. He did not pick anyone up at the airport and at about 2 a.m. he tried to drive home to Brockton.

The ethics committee found that Brady “failed to adequately address his statement that he was coming from a work event, that he presented his State House identification card” to a police officer during the stop, and that “he identified himself as a state senator.”

During the stop, Brady failed several field sobriety tests, police said, and his license was suspended for nearly six months after he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Earlier this year, Brady admitted that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him of operating under the influence. Under his plea agreement, Brady’s case was continued without a finding for a year, during which he’ll be on probation. Should he stay out of trouble, the OUI charge will be dismissed in early June of next year, according to the committee.

In June, Brady questioned why his fellow senators would pursue a probe, saying, “I’ve had my day in court. I’ve abided by the outcome of the court case. . . . I disagree that it has to go any further.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.