Worcester Firefighter Chris Pace went out a third-story window of the home and suffered injuries to his ribs and lungs, said Michael Papagni, president of Local 1009, the union for city firefighters.

Menard died in the fire. Funeral arrangements for Menard and fund-raising efforts for his family are expected to be announced Thursday.

One of the firefighters whose life was saved by Worcester fire Lieutenant Jason Menard while battling a four-alarm house fire Wednesday morning remains in the hospital, officials said.

“He continues to recover in the hospital,” Papagni said in a telephone interview. “He’s surrounded by family and friends, and he’s at the beginning of a long road to recovery.”

As of Thursday morning, Pace was in serious condition at UMass Memorial Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said.

Menard, 39, who died in the fire, was credited with saving Pace and another firefighter when they became trapped on the third floor of the burning building. He “heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter [and] assisting him out the window,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael J. Lavoie said at a news conference Wednesday.

Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard. Worcester Fire Department

The fire at 7 Stockholm St. was first reported at 12:58 a.m. and initial reports were for a fire on the second floor, with a baby possibly trapped on the third floor, according a statement posted on the city’s website.

One woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, and two other firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, officials said in the statement.

Menard lived in Worcester and joined the Worcester Fire Department in 2010. He is survived by his wife, Tina, and their three children.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity based in New York City, is raising money to pay off the mortgage on the Menard family home. The foundation was established in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who was killed while trying to save others during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Friday, which would have been firefighter Stephen Siller’s 53rd birthday, the foundation said it will formally announce its plan to pay off the Menard family’s mortgage.

“Lt. Menard gave up his life to save the lives of his fellow firefighters, going back into the flames to make sure they got out safely,” Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said in a press release. “Lt. Menard, like my brother Stephen, ran towards danger thinking only about the lives he could save, not what could happen to him.”

Attorney General Maura Healey was among many officials who expressed condolences to the Fire Department in the aftermath of the tragic fire.

“The people of Worcester have suffered another heartbreaking loss,” Healey said in a statement. “Lt. Jason Menard was a dedicated firefighter who died courageously on the front lines protecting his community. As a fire department that has faced unspeakable loss and sacrifice in the line of duty, we will continue to honor the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices made to keep us safe. Our hearts go out to Lt. Menard’s loved ones and the three other firefighters who were injured, along with the men and women of the Worcester Fire Department and those who lost their homes in this tragic fire.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.