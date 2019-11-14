First responders took 12 people to the hospital, McLaughlin said.

A Roslindale middle school was evacuated and 12 students were taken to the hospital after a student sprayed pepper spray in the cafeteria, officials said.

The school was evacuated for about 20 minutes after the student sprayed pepper spray in the cafeteria, but students are back in the building and expected to return to class shortly, Boston Public Schools spokesman Daniel O’Brien said at 11:45 a.m.

Those evaluated at the scene were mostly students but included at least one staff member, O’Brien said.

No further information was immediately available.

