The Middleborough man, who police did not identify by name, drove away from a home on Wareham Street after officers arrived around 9:34 p.m., Middleborough police said in a statement.

A 42-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for driving his vehicle into a Middleborough police cruiser three times Wednesday night after he fled a home when police responded to a report of a disturbance, Middleborough police said.

“Responding officers pursued him to another location approximately one mile away where the suspect pulled into a parking lot. As the cruisers approached the vehicle, the suspect allegedly drove head-on into a cruiser, backed up, drove head-on into the cruiser a second time, backed up and drove head-on into the cruiser a third time,” the statement said.

Officers told the man to get on the ground after he got out of the car, police said. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The officer in the cruiser sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police did not identify the man because Massachusetts’ Domestic Violence Act of 2014 shields the names of people tied to domestic violence cases until they are arraigned in court, police said.

The man was set to be arraigned in Wareham District Court Thursday on charges including attempted murder with a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition without a license to carry, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

“The incident remains under investigation and the suspect will likely face additional charges,” police said.

