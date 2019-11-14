A man in his 40s was found dead early Thursday in an industrial freezer located at the Channel Fish Processing building in Braintree, where he worked, prosecutors said.
The man’s co-workers found him shortly after midnight Thursday, said David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. The victim’s name wasn’t released. He was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.
Traub said there were no apparent signs of foul play. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Channel Fish Processing, located at 200 Commerce Drive in Braintree, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the company website, “For over 70 years, the Zaffiro family of Channel Fish Processing has provided the highest quality of North Atlantic seafood. Channel has grown and developed from a local processor of Cod and Haddock to a nation-wide distributor. We now provide a wide variety of fresh and frozen seafood products. All products are made in the USA at our eco-friendly and energy efficient facility located in Braintree, MA. Fresh, frozen, and value-added all under one roof! We are your seafood source.”
