A man in his 40s was found dead early Thursday in an industrial freezer located at the Channel Fish Processing building in Braintree, where he worked, prosecutors said.

The man’s co-workers found him shortly after midnight Thursday, said David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. The victim’s name wasn’t released. He was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

Traub said there were no apparent signs of foul play. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.