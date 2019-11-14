“One reportedly had flames coming from it,” Cleary said.

Two or three manholes had “a large amount of smoke” rising from them at about 8:30 p.m., Cleary said.

Wellesley officials are investigating multiple manhole fires that occurred Thursday evening near Washington Street and State Street, Police Lieutenant Marie Cleary said.

Fire officials could no immediately be reached for comment.

Washington Street and State Street will remain closed as Wellesley Municipal Light Plant investigates the cause of the fire, Clearly said. Police hope to open the streets later Thursday evening, she said.

“...Future power outages in the area can be expected,” the Wellesley Police Department said in a tweet at about 9 p.m.

“Street lights are on, so I don’t know that power is out in the surrounding area,” Clearly said.

No further information is available late Thursday night.

