The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says a hard frost has now occurred in all communities across the state so people are no longer at risk of mosquito-borne illnesses until next year. A hard frost, a period of at least four consecutive hours of temperatures below 28 degrees, kills off the mosquitoes that carry the disease, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. The frost is welcome after the state was hit hard this year by the mosquito-borne disease Eastern equine encephalitis. EEE, a rare but serious disease, killed four people in the state this year. At its height, 35 communities were at critical risk of the disease. The state also saw three cases of people being sickened by West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne disease.

Pittsfield

High school mourns teacher’s sudden death

Taconic High School is in mourning after the sudden and unexpected death of a popular teacher. Authorities say 38-year-old Kevin Harrington was pronounced dead at the hospital after collapsing in a classroom on Wednesday morning. He apparently suffered some sort of cardiac event and the school nurse started CPR at the scene before emergency personnel arrived. Superintendent Jason McCandless said that Harrington was a special education teacher known for his kindness and his work coaching athletes. Principal Matt Bishop called Harrington “a friend and inspiration to all he came in contact with.” Mayor Linda Tyer says students will be offered counseling services Thursday, with particular attention being paid to students with Harrington when he collapsed. (AP)

Montpelier

UVM announces tuition freeze for next year

The University of Vermont will not be increasing tuition next year. University President Suresh Garimella announced the move Thursday, saying it was critical for the school to address the financial pressures that families and individuals face when seeking higher education.This year, tuition for instate students is $16,392, while out-of-state students pay $41,280. This year’s room and board fee of $12,946 is expected to increase next year, but the amount won’t be set until spring. Over the last five years room and board has increased between 3.5% and 3.9% a year. Garimella says the university has kept tuition increases at modest levels in recent years and 44% of the Vermont students attend UVM tuition-free. (AP)

Hartford

Funeral arrangements set for college gymnast

Funeral arrangements for the collegiate gymnast from Connecticut who died after suffering an injury during a training accident have been set. The service for 20-year-old Melanie Coleman will be held at St. Mary Church in Milford on Saturday. The Southern Connecticut State University gymnast suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing at New Era Gymnastics Facility in Hamden last Friday. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she died on Sunday. The Milford native was a junior nursing student at the university. More than 1,300 people have donated more than $67,000 to help the Coleman family. Dr. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, has ruled Coleman’s death an accident and said she died from “complications of blunt injuries to her head and neck.” (AP)