Police did not identify the person who was injured.

Lynn police responded to reports of shots fired on West Baltimore Street around 11:17 p.m., said Lieutenant Christopher Kelly.

One person was injured after a shooting in Lynn Wednesday night, Lynn police said.

“At this point, it’s an ongoing investigation and we have not made any arrests yet,” Kelly said.

No further information was immediately available.

