“Accelerated work . . . includes station improvements and track replacements at Park Street and Downtown Crossing. The MBTA will replace and add new signage, clean, paint, and repair stairs/tile within the stations. The T will also replace approximately 1,800 feet of 30-year-old track at both stations,” the statement said.

The weekend shutdowns will close six stations beginning Fridays at 8:45 p.m., the MBTA said in a statement. The Red Line will run as usual on Thanksgiving weekend at the end of the month.

The MBTA’s Red Line will shut down between Broadway and Kendall/MIT stations for four weekends from Friday night through Dec. 15 to repair Park Street and Downtown Crossing stations, which follows a six-weekend Orange Line closure as the latest in a series of shutdowns by the agency, the MBTA said.

The MBTA plans to clean tunnel debris and add accessible lighting and pathways at stations.

The shutdown is expected to affect up to 90,000 riders per day, according to the MBTA.

The agency will offer limited shuttle service between Broadway and Kendall/MIT stations during the shutdowns, the MBTA said.

In August, two months after a Red Line derailment brought heightened scrutiny to the quality of the MBTA’s infrastructure, the MBTA unveiled a $27.5 million plan to expand weekend shutdowns on parts of the Red, Orange, and Green lines so that crews could gain access to the system and make significant improvements.

“These four weekend shutdowns allow the MBTA to complete work on the Red Line level at Park Street four months earlier than planned and at Downtown Crossing nearly a year earlier than planned,” the statement said.

The four weekends in which Red Line service is suspended between Broadway and Kendall/MIT stations are:

■ 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 through Nov. 17.

■ 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.

■ 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.

■ 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.

The MBTA wrapped up a six-weekend Orange Line shutdown Sunday for repairs between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center stations. The closure was extended one Monday last month after an overnight construction accident threw weekend upgrade work off schedule, the MBTA said.

