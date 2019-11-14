The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says a hard frost has now occurred in all communities across the state, so people are no longer at risk of mosquito-borne illnesses until next year.

A hard frost, a period of at least four consecutive hours of temperatures below 28 degrees, kills off the mosquitoes that carry the disease, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

The frost is welcome after the state was hit hard this year by the mosquito-borne disease Eastern equine encephalitis.