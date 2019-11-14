The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says a hard frost has now occurred in all communities across the state, so people are no longer at risk of mosquito-borne illnesses until next year.
A hard frost, a period of at least four consecutive hours of temperatures below 28 degrees, kills off the mosquitoes that carry the disease, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The frost is welcome after the state was hit hard this year by the mosquito-borne disease Eastern equine encephalitis.
EEE, a rare but serious disease, has killed four people in the state this year. At its height, 35 communities were at critical risk of the disease.
The state also saw three cases of people being sickened by West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne disease.
Globe correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report.