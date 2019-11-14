Three elementary school children were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school van and a truck Thursday morning in Brockton, officials said.
Police responded to the intersection of Fuller Street and Bartlett Street at around 9 a.m. for a crash involving a private school van and a pickup truck, Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, said.
There were three elementary school students and a driver in the van at the time of the crash, Duarte said. The students were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.
The van was not contracted by the Brockton Public School District, and was transporting students to Arnone Elementary School, said Jessica Silva-Hodges, a spokeswoman for the district.
“All three students were alert and talking with emergency personnel at the scene,” Silva-Hodges said in a statement. “They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation as a precaution.”
The cause of the accident is under investigation, Duarte said.
