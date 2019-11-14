Three elementary school children were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school van and a truck Thursday morning in Brockton, officials said.

Police responded to the intersection of Fuller Street and Bartlett Street at around 9 a.m. for a crash involving a private school van and a pickup truck, Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, said.

There were three elementary school students and a driver in the van at the time of the crash, Duarte said. The students were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.