Two commercial flight crews reported a green laser being aimed at their planes Wednesday night as they flew into Logan International Airport, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incidents in a statement.
“The crews of two commercial flights reported that a green laser illuminated their aircraft when they were approximately three miles north of Bedford, Mass., yesterday,” the statement said. “Both flights landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport — their intended destination — and there were no injuries reported.”
The incidents occurred within an hour of one another, according to the FAA.
“The crew of Spirit Airlines Flight 708 reported that a laser illuminated their Airbus A320 about 6:30 p.m. The flight took off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport,” the statement said. “The crew of JetBlue Airways Flight 334 reported that a laser illuminated their Airbus A321 about 7:30 p.m. The flight took off from San Francisco International Airport.”
No arrests were reported. Law enforcement officials are investigating.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.