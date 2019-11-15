“This morning, over 70 federal, state and local law enforcement officers carried out the arrests of individuals alleged to have sold a large number of firearms and a variety of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” the statement said.

Details of the operation, which yielded criminal charges against 18 alleged Trinitarios members or affiliates and 14 additional suspects, were provided in a statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Authorities on Friday took on the feared Trinitarios street gang in the Lawrence area, busting up their alleged drug- and gun-running activities and taking a slew of suspects into custody, law enforcement officials said.

The feds said 79 guns, “including assault weapons, have been removed from streets in the Greater Lawrence area.”

Of the 32 suspects charged, 11 face federal counts and 21 are charged at the state level, Lelling’s office said.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, also commented on the arrests. He said 27 suspects were arrested Friday and five remain at large.

He told reporters that the Trinitarios are “hard-wired for violence,” according to a transcript of his remarks provided by the FBI. “We believe they’re involved in everything from drug trafficking, armed robbery, home invasions, kidnappings, to shootings.”

“ ‘Operation Emerald Crush’ culminated early [Friday] morning when approximately 100 special agents and law enforcement officers, including an FBI SWAT team, set out to” make the arrests, Bonavolonta said. “All of those charged today are prolific drug dealers and gun traffickers who are responsible for selling illegal firearms, and flooding our streets with cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.”

The federal defendants range in age from 22 to 34 and face charges including distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, Lelling’s office said.

The adult state defendants range in age from 18 to 63 and are charged with committing “various state firearm and drug offenses,” the statement said. Two of the 21 state defendants “are juveniles or were juveniles at the time they committed criminal offenses,” prosecutors said.

The juveniles were right in the thick of it, Bonavolonta said.

He said investigators “bought four of these firearms from minors. . . . We were able to buy an AK-47 and a .380-caliber handgun from 16- and 17-year-olds with ties to the Trinitarios. And we allege that the 17-year-old also sold us a .22-caliber revolver, a rifle, and approximately 80 grams of fentanyl.”

Bonavolonta said the violent gang draws recruits from area high schools.

“It’s hard to fathom, but evidence we uncovered during the course of this investigation indicates the Trinitarios are recruiting minors from within the high schools in Methuen and Lawrence,” he said. “Known as ‘the Baby Trini’s,’ some of our young people are being lured in to participate in all aspects of this gang.”

The Trinitarios have made headlines before.

State Police last year arrested a suspected Trinitarios member on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds into a Lawrence home where children were present.

The FBI said in its 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment that “Trinitarios are involved in homicide, violent assaults, robbery, theft, home invasions, and street-level drug distribution. Although predominate in New York and New Jersey, the Trinitarios have expanded to communities throughout the eastern United States, including Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.”

Bonavolonta said Friday that anyone selling contraband should expect to face his tenacious crew of investigators.

“Today’s arrests have disrupted a violent firearms and drug trafficking ring and sent a clear message: If you are hustling guns and drugs in our cities, you will wake up one morning with law enforcement at your door,” he said. “Aggressively, we will continue to attack violent crime with all our resources because every law-abiding citizen must be free to walk down any street — in any one of our cities — without the fear of getting caught in the crosshairs of a violent crime.”

Globe Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.