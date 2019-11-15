He said seniors and homeless people are especially vulnerable to the harsh winter weather.

“If you see anyone out on the street or if you see anyone in distress, we’re asking you to call 911,” he said at a winter preparedness news conference Friday afternoon.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the city is ready for the deep snows and bitter cold of winter with 110 pieces of snow-clearing equipment and 48,000 tons of salt but said the most important thing is for people to look out for each other.

“We’re asking residents to look out for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Walsh said. “Winter can be a hard time for our seniors. If you have older neighbors, we ask you to offer to shovel their driveway and their sidewalks and check in on them periodically to make sure they’re OK.”

Advertisement

The city has added 1,700 beds in shelters across the city to accommodate the homeless population in preparation for winter, said Sheila Dillon, the city’s housing chief.

Since the second-snowiest winter ever recorded hit Boston in 2015, Walsh said, the city has “been changing our structure and the way that we take snow, not just plowing snow, but removing snow from our streets.”

Chris Osgood, chief of streets, transportation, and sanitation, said the city relies on residents to shovel snow from their sidewalks within three hours of the end of the storm. He also encouraged residents to move their cars out of the path of snowplows.

Walsh reminded residents that space savers should only be used when a snow emergency is declared and must be removed after 48 hours. Space savers are not allowed in the South End.

“We’re asking people during a snowstorm, if somebody shovels a spot out and puts a space saver in there, let’s respect each other,” he said. “Every year, we generally see a threat or notes on cars. We’re better than that as Boston, and we want to continue to rise above that. So we’re asking residents to respect each other.”

Advertisement

Walsh emphasized that residents should take advantage of the city’s 311 constituent service hot line, which is more heavily staffed during the winter, if they have any questions or concerns and sign up for the city’s text, phone, or e-mail emergency alerts.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.