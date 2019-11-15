One man was killed on Route 24 in West Bridgewater after his vehicle veered off the road and crashed, Massachusetts State Police said.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Friday morning on the southbound side of Route 24.
Officials are investigating the reason why the man’s car left the roadway. The right lane of Route 24 was closed to facilitate the response and investigation.
The investigation is being conducted by State Police Troop D with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County. Troopers were also assisted at the scene by West Bridgewater firefighters and Massachusetts Department of Transportation workers.
No further information was made available.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.
