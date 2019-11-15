The Taunton boy was ejected from a 2008 Mazda5 around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Route 24 in Freetown when the driver swerved to avoid a deer before the car struck a median and rolled over, State Police said in a statement. A 2018 Audi Q5 stopped to avoid the boy lying on the highway, but a 2005 Saturn car did not stop in time.

A 16-year-old Taunton boy whom police did not identify, a 37-year-old Taunton man , and a 66-year-old Millis man died in crashes on Route 24 and Interstate 495, State Police said in separate statements.

Three people died in separate crashes within six hours Thursday night and early Friday on highways in the towns of Freetown, Raynham, and West Bridgewater, Massachusetts State Police said.

Advertisement

“That driver also applied emergency braking, but struck the ejected passenger in the left travel lane and then struck the Audi Q5. The 16-year-old male was determined to be deceased at the scene,” the statement said.

The Saturn driver and the other four people in the Mazda were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, State Police said. The Audi driver was not injured.

In Raynham, Luis Contreras, 37, was struck and killed on Interstate 495 early Friday as he walked across a highway to help a driver who hit a deer and stopped in the middle of the road, State Police said.

“While Mr. Contreras was walking in travel lanes he was struck by a 2006 Infiniti G35 coupe driven by a 21-year-old Rockland man. Mr. Contreras was pronounced deceased at the scene,” State Police said.

The Rockland man remained at the scene. There were four people in the Audi. None of them were injured.

In West Bridgewater, Kevin P. O’Rourke, 66, of Millis died when his 2005 Toyota Corolla veered off Route 24 around 2:30 a.m. Friday and rolled over after smashing into trees, State Police said.

Advertisement

“For reasons that remain under investigation, [the car] veered off the western edge of the roadway,” the statement said. “The Corolla traveled down a grass embankment and continued along the tree line, where it impacted several trees and rolled over. The driver was determined to be deceased at the scene.”

State Police are investigating all the crashes, the statements said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.