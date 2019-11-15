Indeed, Patrick said, he isn’t sure how he would be competitive without one.

Patrick told reporters Thursday that he won’t reject the help of a super PAC, a position that puts him at odds with some of his top rivals in the Democratic field.

One day into his last-minute presidential campaign, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is already taking heat for how he plans to fund his daring — some would say doomed — leap into the Democratic presidential contest.

“It’d be hard for me to see how we put all the resources together for an effective campaign without a PAC of some kind. I don’t know what that is. I don’t know where that will come from. And I wish it weren’t so,” Patrick said. “I wish the campaigns weren’t as expensive. And I wish that the influence of money we’ve seen in Washington wasn’t as great.”

He promised to roll out a plan for tamping down on the influence of money in politics in the coming days.

The comments drew a quick rebuke from campaign finance watchdogs who want to see the end of single-candidate super PACs, which are allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money — including from companies — but cannot coordinate with candidates they support.

“We’re discouraged by his comments yesterday, and we strongly urge him to publicly disavow any effort to create a single-candidate super PAC,” said Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United, a group that works to limit the influence of wealthy individuals and other special interests in elections. “The key to winning for any candidate is to show voters that you’re on their side, not encouraging wealthy donors and special interests to run a shadow campaign on your behalf.”

Patrick’s campaign, in response, reiterated the newly minted candidate’s support for reforming the system.

“The governor strongly believes we need to get money out of politics. As president, he would push for comprehensive voting rights, anti-corruption, and money-in-politics legislation. And we aren’t taking any corporate PAC money for the campaign,” Patrick campaign manager Abe Rakov said. “The fact is that in our current political system, there are going to be super PACs supporting the eventual Democratic nominee as well as candidates in the primary.”

The issue of who takes money from whom has been a running issue in the Democratic primary contest. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders trumpet their purity for eschewing private fund-raisers and special interest donations, including super PAC support. Warren has been particularly outspoken in her criticism of rivals who hobnob with wealthy donors behind closed doors at traditional large-dollar fund-raisers.

Former vice president Joe Biden weathered similar criticism last month when he back-tracked on his earlier opposition to super PAC help, citing the tsunami of attacks directed at him by President Trump and his allies. Not long after, Biden allies launched a super PAC, Unite the Country, to support him.

Biden’s reversal drew criticism from his two top Democratic rivals, Sanders and Warren, who have disavowed super PAC assistance during the primary.

“I don’t need a super PAC,” Sanders said. “I am not going to be controlled by a handful of wealthy people.”

Patrick is jumping into a race with virtually no money, to compete against candidates who have tens of millions of dollars in the bank and some, such as Warren and Sanders, who can drum up a seemingly endless flow of small-dollar donations from around the country.

Those small-dollar contributions are among the very big obstacles Patrick faces as he tries to mount a real campaign.

To qualify for the December debate, Patrick must attract at least 200,000 individual donors and meet a polling metric. Asked Thursday whether he thinks he can meet the bar to get on the stage, Patrick sidestepped by criticizing the debates.

“I’ve been watching the debates, and I’m not sure it’s something to aspire to,” Patrick said. He said he wants to fulfill the underlying requirements, of course — raising small-dollar donations and performing well in the polls — but he has not found the debates effective in informing voters.

“I’m more interested in the forums where you can actually engage with regular voters and not just ones where the moderator is tempted to treat it like a cage fight,” he said.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.