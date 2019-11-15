The decades-old theater will also be suspending its upcoming production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” noting that “we simply do not have the staff or funding to support the quality of performance for which our company is known, and we owe our children nothing less.”

“It’s with great sadness that the Board of Boston Children’s Theatre and Executive Director Toby Schine have decided to part ways,” the letter said.

Toby Schine, the executive director of the beleaguered Boston Children’s Theatre, is no longer in charge, according to a letter the organization’s board sent to parents Friday afternoon.

Schine did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The children’s theater has found itself under an uneasy spotlight in recent weeks after its director, Burgess Clark, resigned at the end of October and was then accused by more than a dozen former students of inappropriate behavior.

When Clark resigned, a board spokesperson told the Globe that Schine, who was not accused of misconduct, would stay in his role and had the board’s “full confidence.”

Schine shares a home in Beverly with Clark and his partner Daniel Blake, who provided voice coaching to students at BCT. The three of them bought the home together in 2006, according to deed records.

In recent weeks, the board dwindled to just four members, including Schine. The Essex district attorney’s office and Beverly police have said they are investigating. Four former students told the Globe earlier this fall that they approached the Suffolk district attorney’s office about Clark. The theater has also hired an outside firm to investigate. No charges have been filed.

In a letter to the board, former students described a range of negative experiences with Clark, including acting classes where they said students kissed or ended up in sexually suggestive positions during physical risk-taking exercises. Three claimed in the letter that Clark kissed or inappropriately touched them during private lessons or at his second home in Walden, Vt.

“Unfortunately, in light of recent events, our focus as an organization must be rebuilding,” the theater wrote. “We want to move forward as an organization with new leadership that can carry our mission into the future.”

