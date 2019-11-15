Prew allegedly sexually assaulted six boys under the age of 14 in Marblehead and Peabody between Jan. 1, 2017, and Feb. 5, 2018, the Essex district attorney’s office said last week.

State Police and Winthrop police arrested Christopher M. Prew, 33, without incident on Shirley Street in Winthrop, State Police said in a statement.

A former youth hockey coach, who is facing Massachusetts charges that he sexually assaulted six boys, was arrested Friday morning for failing to turn himself in to a Vermont court to face charges in that state, Massachusetts State Police said.

He is facing a trial in May on 16 charges, including rape of a child aggravated by age difference.

He was released from jail in Massachusetts on bail last week after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that he could no longer be held without bail under a dangerousness statute.

Prew was ordered, however, to turn himself in to a Vermont court by Thursday, prosecutors said.

In Vermont, he faces charges of assaulting a boy in Jay, Vt., in 2016, Vermont State Police said in April.

“When Prew did not surrender at the court in Vermont, as he had been directed to do, a warrant for his arrest was obtained from Essex Superior Court,” Massachusetts State Police said. “Troopers transported Prew to Essex Superior Court in Salem for arraignment as a fugitive” from justice on the Vermont charges.

Globe Correspondents Sofia Saric and Andrew Stanton contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.