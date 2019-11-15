Menard is survived by his wife and three children. Donations for his family are being accepted through the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts foundation.

Menard, 39, was also credited with helping two of his fellow firefighters get out of the fire that ultimately took his life.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, who died Nov. 13 after making “heroic efforts” to search for people trapped inside a burning building on Stockholm Street, city officials said.

“A proud father and dedicated husband, Jason loved nothing more than his family, together laughing, joking, and enjoying their company,” officials said in a statement on the city’s website. “His loss is devastating to his family and his brother and sister firefighters.”

Donations to the Menard Children’s Fund can be made online at www.pffm.org.

Checks can be made payable to “PFFM Foundation care of The Menard Children’s Fund” and mailed to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union, 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605.

“One hundred percent of the donations collected will go directly to Jason’s family,” officials said. The union-operated fund is the primary fundraiser for the family.

A New York City charity is also raising money to benefit Menard’s family. The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is accepting donations to pay off the mortgage on the Menard’s family home.

