Johnson said the threat does not appear to be credible and the high school is expected to open on time.

Peabody Police Sergeant Lonny Johnson said the message, which was sent via social media, warned the student not to come to school.

Police in Peabody were conducting a “precautionary sweep” of Veterans Memorial High School Friday morning after a student received a threatening message overnight, officials said.

Johnson said officers began conducting the sweep at the high school around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

“They’re out there checking,” he said. “It’s a precautionary sweep.”

No other schools in the North Shore city will be affected, he said.

Advertisement

The threats came one day after two children were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a California high school allegedly committed by a fellow student.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.