A man was struck and killed on Route 495 in Raynham after he got out of his car to help a disabled motorist who had struck a deer, according to a preliminary investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

In a press release, officials said the crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning.

A car traveling southbound on Route 495 struck a deer and became disabled. When the male driver of the second car got out of his vehicle to help the first driver, he was fatally struck by a third vehicle, State Police said.