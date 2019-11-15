A man was struck and killed on Route 495 in Raynham after he got out of his car to help a disabled motorist who had struck a deer, according to a preliminary investigation by Massachusetts State Police.
In a press release, officials said the crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning.
A car traveling southbound on Route 495 struck a deer and became disabled. When the male driver of the second car got out of his vehicle to help the first driver, he was fatally struck by a third vehicle, State Police said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on scene.
Neither of the other drivers were injured.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by State Police Troop D with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County. Officers were also assisted on scene by Raynham firefighters and Massachusetts Department of Transportation workers.
No further information was made available.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.
