A 20-year-old woman was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries Friday afternoon after she was struck by a truck after stepping off a curb in Bridgewater, police said.
The woman, who is from East Bridgewater,
was hit by a Ford pickup truck driven by a 71-year-old Bridgewater man in the area of 240 Plymouth St. at 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Bridgewater Police Department.
The driver stopped following the crash and cooperated with officers, the release said.
The woman was treated for serious injuries at the scene by Bridgewater Fireparamedics, and was then driven by ambulance to Bridgewater State University, the release said. She was then flown in a medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment.
Her condition is not known at this time, according to the release.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
