A 20-year-old woman was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries Friday afternoon after she was struck by a truck after stepping off a curb in Bridgewater, police said.

The woman, who is from East Bridgewater,

was hit by a Ford pickup truck driven by a 71-year-old Bridgewater man in the area of 240 Plymouth St. at 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Bridgewater Police Department.