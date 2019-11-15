Plymouth officials are looking for a poet to represent the town during its Mayflower anniversary events, officials said.

The town will host a number of events next year to mark the 400th anniversary of the English ship Mayflower landing in Plymouth, town officials said in a statement. The Plymouth Regional Economic Development Foundation will pay the poet laureate $2,500 over the two-year commitment.

“The role of the Plymouth Poet Laureate is to elevate poetry in the consciousness of Plymouth residents and to promote the community’s values, history, people, and cultural traditions through literary arts,” the town said in seeking applicants. “The Poet Laureate is encouraged to actively propose and lead community projects that strengthen the program’s purpose.”