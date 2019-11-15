When police officers on patrol in Boston on Wednesday morning saw a man driving who they knew did not have a valid license, they pulled him over and ended up recovering 53 grams of fentanyl, police said.
Francis Santos-Arias, 20, of Roxbury was arrested around 9:30 a.m. near 39 Mount Pleasant Ave. in Roxbury, Boston police said in a statement Friday.
When officers saw Santos-Arias, they performed a traffic stop. The officers removed Santos-Arias from the car and allegedly discovered several plastic bags of fentanyl with a combined weight of about 53 grams, police said.
Santos-Arias was arrested and charged with trafficking a Class A drug and operating a motor vehicle after revocation or suspension, police said. He was arraigned in the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court on Friday morning.
He was taken to the Nashua Street jail on $10,000 bail, according to a clerk at the court in Roxbury. He is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 19, she said.
