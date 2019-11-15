When police officers on patrol in Boston on Wednesday morning saw a man driving who they knew did not have a valid license, they pulled him over and ended up recovering 53 grams of fentanyl, police said.

Francis Santos-Arias, 20, of Roxbury was arrested around 9:30 a.m. near 39 Mount Pleasant Ave. in Roxbury, Boston police said in a statement Friday.

When officers saw Santos-Arias, they performed a traffic stop. The officers removed Santos-Arias from the car and allegedly discovered several plastic bags of fentanyl with a combined weight of about 53 grams, police said.