At the scene, officers witnessed domestic violence, Early said at an afternoon press conference. Several shots were fired by one officer, killing one person who was involved in the domestic violence incident, he said.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said officers responded to the Windsor Ridge neighborhood, which is located off Route 9, around 12:10 p.m. for an ongoing domestic violence incident.

A Westborough police officer fatally shot a person while responding to a domestic violence incident early Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Another person, whom Early said was the victim of the domestic violence, was taken to the hospital.

Westborough police chief Jeffrey Lourie said the matter was “not a random, isolated incident.”

Details about the person who was fatally shot and the domestic violence victim were scarce Friday afternoon. The district attorney’s office declined to offer the genders of those two people, and would not detail their relationship. The office also did not answer whether the person fatally shot by police had brandished a gun.

Westborough police deferred comment to the district attorney’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

