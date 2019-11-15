Autopsy reports released this week by the Cobb County medical examiner’s office in Georgia found that the mother of Erin Edwards, a rising junior at Boston University, fatally shot her daughter three times in a murder-suicide in August, before turning the gun on herself. The two died in the same room.

Dr. Marsha Edwards also shot her son, Christopher Edwards II, at least five times as he lay in bed, the report said. Marsha Edwards then killed herself with a single shot to the chest.

The gruesome deaths of Erin, 20, her brother Christopher, 24, and their mother, 58, shocked the prominent family’s community in Atlanta and left BU students reeling. In October, more than 200 people gathered at the university’s Marsh Chapel to grieve, describing Erin Edwards as a passionate student journalist and devoted friend.