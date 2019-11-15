That’s when troopers were “notified that a woman had entered the ocean off Wollaston Beach in Quincy and appeared to be in distress about 100 yards off shore, being swept by the current,” the statement said. “MSP Troopers and Quincy Police Officers responded, as did Quincy firefighters. State Police Marine Unit boat Marine 15 also began responding to the location.”

In a statement, State Police said the rescue was made around 12:40 p.m.

State troopers braved the frigid waters at Wollaston Beach in Quincy on Friday afternoon to save a drowning woman, State Police said.

Trooper Michael Bucca of the Troop H Community Action Team leapt into action.

The intrepid trooper used the kayak of an off-duty Quincy police officer to paddle out to the woman “who appeared to be drowning. Trooper Bucca reached the woman and kept hold of her as MSP Marine 15, with Troopers Vernon Hubbard and Matthew Braga aboard, navigated alongside,” the statement said.

As Hubbard piloted the boat, the statement said, “Trooper Braga pulled Trooper Bucca aboard, and Troopers Braga and Bucca immediately pulled the woman aboard and began CPR. Initial indications were that the CPR was successful and the woman was breathing.”

The boat then raced for shore.

“MSP Marine 15, with the woman aboard, rushed to the Wollaston Yacht Club, where an ambulance was waiting,” the statement said.

The woman was in critical condition at Boston Medical Center late Friday afternoon. All first responders were safe and uninjured, the statement said. One Quincy officer who went in the water in a wetsuit was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Witnesses told police the woman had taken off all her clothes on the beach and then entered the water.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.