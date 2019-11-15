Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is challenging his conviction and death sentence in the Marathon case . He is claiming that he acted under the sway of a violent, domineering older brother. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died days after the Marathon attack during a confrontation with police in Watertown.

The details were contained in a 2013 search warrant affidavit partially unsealed Wednesday in connection with the pending appeal of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, now 26, the younger brother of Tamerlan and his co-conspirator in the bombings.

The man who implicated Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev in an earlier triple murder in Waltham said he and Tsarnaev took thousands of dollars from the Waltham victims and spent more than an hour trying to clean up the crime scene, law enforcement officials said.

Advertisement

The search warrant affidavit, filed in the bombing case, recounted statements that Ibragim Todashev, a friend of Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s, made to investigators in a May 2013 interview. Shortly after making the statements, officials say, Todashev was fatally shot by an FBI agent when Todashev allegedly lunged at the agent with a metal broomstick.

“Todashev confessed that he and Tamerlan participated in the Waltham murders” on Sept. 11, 2011, of Brandon Mess, 25, Erik H. Weissman, 31, and Raphael M. Teken, 37, the affidavit said. The victims were killed in Mess’s apartment on Harding Avenue in Waltham.

Mess had formerly been a close friend of Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s. But he did not attend Mess’s funeral, a friend of Mess’s told the Globe in 2013, saying it raised suspicions.

The affidavit said Todashev indicated “he and Tamerlan had agreed initially just to rob the victims, whom they knew to be drug dealers who sold marijuana. Todashev said that he and Tamerlan took several thousand dollars from the residence and split the money. Todashev said that Tamerlan had a gun, which he brandished to enter the residence.”

Advertisement

Todashev indicated that Tamerlan Tsarnaev chose to escalate the crime from robbery to murder.

“Tamerlan decided that they should eliminate any witnesses to the crime, and then Todashev and Tamerlan bound the victims, who were ultimately murdered,” the affidavit said. “Todashev said that they spent over an hour cleaning the scene.”

The victims were later discovered in Mess’s apartment with their throats slit and their bodies sprinkled with marijuana.

The search warrant was for Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s Honda CR-V. Investigators were seeking “blood, DNA, trace evidence, and other items” in the vehicle that may have linked him and Todashev to the Waltham slaying, according to the affidavit.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any physical evidence was recovered.

The Tsarnaev siblings carried out the April 15, 2013, bombings, which killed three people, including an 8-year-old Dorchester boy, and wounded more than 260 others. The brothers also killed an MIT police officer while they were on the run.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for his admitted role in the bombings.

The heavily redacted warrant was unsealed Wednesday at the request of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s attorneys maintain the trial judge erred when he barred the defense from telling jurors about Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s suspected involvement in the Waltham case.

Federal prosecutors have responded that the Waltham evidence doesn’t “show that Tamerlan ‘influenced’ or ‘intimidated’ him into committing the crimes in this case or that [Dzhokhar] Tsarnaev played a lesser role in the bombing.”

Advertisement

Oral arguments in Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s appeal are slated for Dec. 12 before the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. He’s currently incarcerated at a federal supermax facility in Colorado.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report, and material from prior Globe stories was used. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.